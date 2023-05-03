LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 211.43. However, the company has seen a -2.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) by analysts is $236.33, which is $41.56 above the current market price. The public float for LPLA is 78.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of LPLA was 1.02M shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stock saw a decrease of -2.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for LPLA’s stock, with a -12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $205 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $239, previously predicting the price at $281. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

LPLA Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.72. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 38,444 shares at the price of $246.20 back on Feb 27. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 154,884 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $9,464,734 using the latest closing price.

Audette Matthew J, the Chief Financial Officer of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 7,111 shares at $246.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Audette Matthew J is holding 12,644 shares at $1,750,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 136.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 30.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.