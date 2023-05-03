LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK)’s stock price has soared by 8.98 in relation to previous closing price of 2.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is $70.00, The public float for LGMK is 0.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGMK on May 03, 2023 was 268.47K shares.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK stock saw a decrease of -5.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.41% for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for LGMK’s stock, with a -77.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.89%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -69.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGMK starting from Curtis Robert Arthur, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 22. After this action, Curtis Robert Arthur now owns 27,645 shares of LogicMark Inc., valued at $11,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc. stands at -58.11. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.