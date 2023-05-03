Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has gone up by 2.03% for the week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month and a -15.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for LYV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for LYV’s stock, with a -12.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is 126.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYV is 1.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for LYV is 155.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% of that float. On May 03, 2023, LYV’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.95 in comparison to its previous close of 68.40, however, the company has experienced a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $85 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to LYV, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

LYV Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.23. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Iovine Jimmy, who purchase 13,740 shares at the price of $73.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Iovine Jimmy now owns 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,006,867 using the latest closing price.

Rapino Michael, the President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 78,000 shares at $74.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Rapino Michael is holding 3,799,273 shares at $5,804,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Equity return is now at value -43.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.