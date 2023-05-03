LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is $29.80, which is $22.87 above the current market price. The public float for TREE is 10.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TREE on May 03, 2023 was 266.50K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TREE) stock’s latest price update

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -25.07 in relation to its previous close of 23.37. However, the company has experienced a -22.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TREE’s Market Performance

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has seen a -22.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.32% decline in the past month and a -55.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for TREE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.85% for TREE stock, with a simple moving average of -41.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $36 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TREE, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

TREE Trading at -36.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -32.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE fell by -22.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.52. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw -17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who purchase 18,268 shares at the price of $38.63 back on Jan 30. After this action, LEBDA DOUGLAS R now owns 214,859 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $705,740 using the latest closing price.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R, the Chairman & CEO of LendingTree Inc., purchase 65,062 shares at $32.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that LEBDA DOUGLAS R is holding 65,062 shares at $2,084,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

+89.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at -19.08. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.63. Equity return is now at value -68.00, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on LendingTree Inc. (TREE), the company’s capital structure generated 438.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.45. Total debt to assets is 73.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.