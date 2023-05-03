Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has gone up by 3.23% for the week, with a 1.38% rise in the past month and a -11.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for LEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for LEG’s stock, with a -6.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEG is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEG is $30.00, which is -$2.32 below the current market price. The public float for LEG is 130.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.70% of that float. The average trading volume for LEG on May 03, 2023 was 893.29K shares.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.03 in comparison to its previous close of 31.37, however, the company has experienced a 3.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

LEG Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.53. In addition, Leggett & Platt Incorporated saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from MCCOY SUSAN R, who sale 1,378 shares at the price of $34.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCOY SUSAN R now owns 30,202 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, valued at $47,555 using the latest closing price.

Douglas Scott S, the SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, sale 27,000 shares at $34.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Douglas Scott S is holding 51,619 shares at $936,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stands at +6.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.22. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.