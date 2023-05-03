Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 14.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/18/22 that IBM Second-Quarter Earnings Advance on 9% Sales Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is $16.75, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for KD is 202.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On May 03, 2023, KD’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

KD’s Market Performance

KD’s stock has seen a 0.50% increase for the week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month and a 5.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for KD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for KD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

KD Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. saw 27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Keinan Elly, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, Keinan Elly now owns 651,309 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., valued at $218,812 using the latest closing price.

Schroeter Martin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., purchase 109,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Schroeter Martin J is holding 1,191,833 shares at $1,055,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.70 for the present operating margin

+11.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stands at -12.43. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.53. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 170.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.02. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.