Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KNX is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KNX is $64.90, which is $7.86 above the current price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on May 03, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 57.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Trucking Giant Knight-Swift Transportation to Buy U.S. Xpress

KNX’s Market Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has experienced a 4.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.73% rise in the past month, and a -2.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for KNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for KNX’s stock, with a 6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $65 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to KNX, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

KNX Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.87. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Harrington Timothy Sean, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $56.98 back on May 01. After this action, Harrington Timothy Sean now owns 4,582 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $96,868 using the latest closing price.

Ohlman Dustin, the VP Intermodal of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $56.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Ohlman Dustin is holding 137 shares at $72,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.