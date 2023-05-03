Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRG is 217.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRG on May 03, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.93relation to previous closing price of 20.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG’s stock has risen by 0.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.72% and a quarterly drop of -6.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Kite Realty Group Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for KRG’s stock, with a 0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRG reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for KRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KRG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

KRG Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.51. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 12,946 shares at the price of $22.35 back on Nov 30. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 778,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $289,343 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 32,054 shares at $22.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 791,452 shares at $712,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.