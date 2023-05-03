Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PIK is 1.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PIK on May 03, 2023 was 117.47K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PIK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) has increased by 17.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PIK’s Market Performance

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has seen a 20.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.08% gain in the past month and a -30.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.86% for PIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for PIK’s stock, with a -43.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIK Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.86%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +20.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6180. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.