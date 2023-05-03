Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is $16.67, which is $15.0 above the current market price. The public float for KZR is 54.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KZR on May 03, 2023 was 989.69K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

KZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 2.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KZR’s Market Performance

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has seen a 2.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.13% decline in the past month and a -65.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for KZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for KZR’s stock, with a -64.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KZR reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KZR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

KZR Trading at -35.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. saw -64.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 5,447,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., valued at $275,320 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 5,487,993 shares at $178,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.39. Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.30. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.