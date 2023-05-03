Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) Stock Sees a36.80 Increase

In the past week, INBS stock has gone up by 31.54%, with a monthly gain of 17.93% and a quarterly plunge of -79.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.72% for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.78% for INBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is $15.00, which is $20.08 above the current market price. The public float for INBS is 0.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On May 03, 2023, INBS’s average trading volume was 44.98K shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 36.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INBS Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.50%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS rose by +31.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. saw -14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

The total capital return value is set at -81.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.61. Equity return is now at value -65.00, with -36.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.