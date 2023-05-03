Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (IR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, IR stock has gone up by 4.89%, with a monthly decline of -1.86% and a quarterly surge of 1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Ingersoll Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for IR’s stock, with a 9.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for IR is 404.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of IR was 2.55M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 57.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.70. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 102,856 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $57.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 119,480 shares at $4,300,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.