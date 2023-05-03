Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): A Technical Analysis

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is $125.03, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for H is 47.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of H on May 03, 2023 was 892.16K shares.

H) stock’s latest price update

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 115.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

H’s Market Performance

H’s stock has risen by 2.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.47% and a quarterly rise of 9.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Hyatt Hotels Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for H’s stock, with a 21.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of H

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for H stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for H by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for H in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $125 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see H reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $111. The rating they have provided for H stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to H, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

H Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought H to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, H rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.26. In addition, Hyatt Hotels Corporation saw 31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at H starting from Myers Malaika, who sale 9,378 shares at the price of $110.59 back on Mar 22. After this action, Myers Malaika now owns 15,956 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, valued at $1,037,113 using the latest closing price.

HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL, the of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, sale 31,565 shares at $111.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL is holding 461,000 shares at $3,533,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for H

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the company’s capital structure generated 93.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.26. Total debt to assets is 28.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.