Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) by analysts is $8.08, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for HRTX is 118.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.55% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HRTX was 2.13M shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -9.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.43. However, the company has seen a -12.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HRTX’s Market Performance

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has experienced a -12.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.36% rise in the past month, and a -18.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.32% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.30% for HRTX’s stock, with a -29.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from MANHARD KIMBERLY, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $4.76 back on May 03. After this action, MANHARD KIMBERLY now owns 10,872 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,154 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -169.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.