Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTGC is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HTGC is $15.81, which is $2.26 above the current price. The public float for HTGC is 128.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTGC on May 03, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HTGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) has plunged by -1.14 when compared to previous closing price of 13.20, but the company has seen a 0.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HTGC’s Market Performance

HTGC’s stock has risen by 0.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.24% and a quarterly drop of -7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Hercules Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.68% for HTGC’s stock, with a -4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HTGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HTGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTGC reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for HTGC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

HTGC Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc. saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from Loo Wade, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Mar 17. After this action, Loo Wade now owns 8,059 shares of Hercules Capital Inc., valued at $47,800 using the latest closing price.

Bluestein Scott, the Chief Executive Officer of Hercules Capital Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Bluestein Scott is holding 946,621 shares at $1,416,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

+97.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hercules Capital Inc. stands at +30.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.99. Total debt to assets is 52.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.