Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) has dropped by -1.37 compared to previous close of 19.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that Welltower Made All-Cash Offer for Healthcare Realty Trust

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is above average at 63.75x. The 36-month beta value for HR is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HR is $21.44, which is $2.22 above than the current price. The public float for HR is 379.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of HR on May 03, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR stock saw an increase of 0.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.26% and a quarterly increase of -9.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for HR’s stock, with a -8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

HR Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.52. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Kilroy James Joseph IV, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $19.02 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kilroy James Joseph IV now owns 26,601 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $45,647 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $19.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 24,201 shares at $192,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.