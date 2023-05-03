Harsco Corporation (HSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) has increased by 22.80 when compared to last closing price of 6.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HSC is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSC is $12.13, which is $3.9 above than the current price. The public float for HSC is 77.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume of HSC on May 03, 2023 was 589.51K shares.

HSC’s Market Performance

HSC stock saw an increase of 23.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.20% and a quarterly increase of 1.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Harsco Corporation (HSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.50% for HSC’s stock, with a 28.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HSC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for HSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

HSC Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +21.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSC rose by +21.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, Harsco Corporation saw 30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+16.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harsco Corporation stands at -7.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.59. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Harsco Corporation (HSC), the company’s capital structure generated 255.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.91. Total debt to assets is 52.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Harsco Corporation (HSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.