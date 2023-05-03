Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is above average at 6.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.

The public float for HOG is 143.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOG on May 03, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has plunged by -1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 36.83, but the company has seen a -2.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG’s stock has fallen by -2.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.08% and a quarterly drop of -20.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Harley-Davidson Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.44% for HOG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HOG, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

HOG Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.23. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Root Jonathan R, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Feb 06. After this action, Root Jonathan R now owns 5,474 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $112,324 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 25,750 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 508,870 shares at $1,002,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.