Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has gone down by -0.05% for the week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month and a -31.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.72% for GH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.42% for GH’s stock, with a -46.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GH is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GH is $55.94, which is $34.5 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 97.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume for GH on May 03, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

GH) stock’s latest price update

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has plunge by -4.75relation to previous closing price of 22.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to GH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

GH Trading at -16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.54. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw -21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Eltoukhy Helmy, who purchase 8,600 shares at the price of $26.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, Eltoukhy Helmy now owns 2,049,238 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $224,928 using the latest closing price.

Eltoukhy Helmy, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health Inc., purchase 84,452 shares at $26.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Eltoukhy Helmy is holding 2,040,638 shares at $2,223,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -242.70, with -35.90 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.