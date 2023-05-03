Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) has jumped by 3.07 compared to previous close of 29.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/20/23 that Food Stamps Are About to Spoil Grocery Stores’ Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is 47.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GO is -0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is $30.69, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for GO is 88.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.01% of that float. On May 03, 2023, GO’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

GO’s Market Performance

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has seen a 5.09% increase in the past week, with a 8.17% rise in the past month, and a 0.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for GO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.31% for GO’s stock, with a -6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to GO, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

GO Trading at 8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.87. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Herman Thomas F, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, Herman Thomas F now owns 29,400 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., valued at $58,000 using the latest closing price.

Herman Thomas F, the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Herman Thomas F is holding 31,400 shares at $58,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.65 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stands at +1.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 127.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.03. Total debt to assets is 45.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 280.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.