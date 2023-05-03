Graco Inc. (GGG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has plunged by -0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 80.27, but the company has seen a 13.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is above average at 28.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Graco Inc. (GGG) is $84.33, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for GGG is 166.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGG on May 03, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

The stock of Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen a 13.94% increase in the past week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month, and a 16.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for GGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.30% for GGG’s stock, with a 18.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $82 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGG reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for GGG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

GGG Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +13.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.13. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 18.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Merengo Claudio, who sale 21,793 shares at the price of $80.32 back on May 01. After this action, Merengo Claudio now owns 18,286 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $1,750,429 using the latest closing price.

GILLIGAN J KEVIN, the Director of Graco Inc., sale 16,320 shares at $79.88 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that GILLIGAN J KEVIN is holding 0 shares at $1,303,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Graco Inc. (GGG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.