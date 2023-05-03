Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) by analysts is $39.29, which is $9.49 above the current market price. The public float for GBCI is 110.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GBCI was 678.76K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GBCI) stock’s latest price update

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.67 in relation to its previous close of 31.26. However, the company has experienced a -9.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GBCI’s Market Performance

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has seen a -9.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.06% decline in the past month and a -34.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for GBCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.89% for GBCI’s stock, with a -39.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $51 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBCI reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for GBCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GBCI, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

GBCI Trading at -27.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -28.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.62. In addition, Glacier Bancorp Inc. saw -39.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from Langel Craig A, who purchase 3,250 shares at the price of $29.55 back on May 02. After this action, Langel Craig A now owns 92,207 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc., valued at $96,038 using the latest closing price.

Chesler Randall M, the PRESIDENT/CEO of Glacier Bancorp Inc., purchase 337 shares at $29.78 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Chesler Randall M is holding 3,462 shares at $10,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), the company’s capital structure generated 105.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 11.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.