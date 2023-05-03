Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has decreased by -2.09 when compared to last closing price of 43.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) by analysts is $481.87, which is $16.32 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.19% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of FUTU was 2.17M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stock saw a decrease of -0.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.72% for FUTU’s stock, with a -9.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $43 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $59.60. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.74. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.87 for the present operating margin

+86.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.