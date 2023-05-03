Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has dropped by -6.11 compared to previous close of 11.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) by analysts is $14.29, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for FULT is 163.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of FULT was 1.24M shares.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT stock saw a decrease of -6.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.92% for FULT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

FULT Trading at -23.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Mueller Meg R, who sale 9,952 shares at the price of $15.71 back on Mar 14. After this action, Mueller Meg R now owns 82,650 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $156,327 using the latest closing price.

Martin George K, the Director of Fulton Financial Corporation, purchase 2,910 shares at $17.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Martin George K is holding 8,870 shares at $49,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.