Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ULCC is $16.73, which is $7.63 above than the current price. The public float for ULCC is 215.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of ULCC on May 03, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

The stock of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has decreased by -2.40 when compared to last closing price of 9.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that It’s Not Just You: Businesses Are Making Their Phone Numbers Hard to Find

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.78% and a quarterly drop of -25.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for ULCC’s stock, with a -18.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

ULCC Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Filene Jacob F., who sale 34,842 shares at the price of $9.49 back on Apr 12. After this action, Filene Jacob F. now owns 27,778 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $330,644 using the latest closing price.

Filene Jacob F., the Sr. Vice President, Customers of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 42,280 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Filene Jacob F. is holding 62,620 shares at $398,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.