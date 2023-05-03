FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FMC stock has gone down by -4.60%, with a monthly decline of -4.68% and a quarterly plunge of -12.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for FMC Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for FMC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FMC is 0.83.

The public float for FMC is 124.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMC on May 03, 2023 was 815.55K shares.

FMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has decreased by -5.93 when compared to last closing price of 123.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/30/22 that FMC’s Latest Deal Is All About Being Nicer to Mother Earth

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $155 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FMC, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

FMC Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.98. In addition, FMC Corporation saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Sandifer Andrew D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $127.77 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sandifer Andrew D now owns 39,061 shares of FMC Corporation, valued at $638,835 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corporation, sale 1,955 shares at $129.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 19,478 shares at $252,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corporation stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corporation (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FMC Corporation (FMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.