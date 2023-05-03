Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) has decreased by -6.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/21 that Flora Growth, the Newest Cannabis Stock, Drops in IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLGC is $1.33, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 68.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for FLGC on May 03, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

FLGC’s Market Performance

FLGC’s stock has seen a -14.75% decrease for the week, with a -36.45% drop in the past month and a -36.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for Flora Growth Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.15% for FLGC stock, with a simple moving average of -62.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FLGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

FLGC Trading at -37.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares sank -28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC fell by -14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2271. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw -17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -141.01. Equity return is now at value -83.40, with -65.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.