Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has seen a -8.63% decrease in the past week, with a -11.48% drop in the past month, and a -16.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for FVRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.30% for FVRR’s stock, with a -10.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FVRR is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FVRR is $49.73, which is $19.79 above the current market price. The public float for FVRR is 32.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume for FVRR on May 03, 2023 was 584.27K shares.

FVRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) has decreased by -14.61 when compared to last closing price of 36.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/22 that Fiverr Stock Is Tumbling. Trends in Europe Are ‘Uncertain.’

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $50 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FVRR reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for FVRR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to FVRR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

FVRR Trading at -14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.08. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.54 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd. stands at -21.19. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.82. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 174.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 50.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.