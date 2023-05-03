Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Stock Showcases 1.05% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has seen a 1.18% increase in the past week, with a -0.04% drop in the past month, and a 2.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for AQUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for AQUA’s stock, with a 18.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is 82.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQUA is 1.79.

The public float for AQUA is 120.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% of that float. On May 03, 2023, AQUA’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

AQUA) stock’s latest price update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 49.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

AQUA Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.18. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Aulick Rodney, who sale 6,494 shares at the price of $50.35 back on Feb 07. After this action, Aulick Rodney now owns 127,001 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $326,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.