Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) Stock

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a -4.86% decrease in the past week, with a -10.31% drop in the past month, and a -5.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for PGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 92.51x. The 36-month beta value for PGR is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PGR is $147.56, which is $20.96 above than the current price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on May 03, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has plunged by -5.58 when compared to previous closing price of 135.89, but the company has seen a -4.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Progressive Stock Is Falling the Most in the S&P 500 Today. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $150 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $116. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGR, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

PGR Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.43. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 930 shares at the price of $137.79 back on Apr 21. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 27,251 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $128,145 using the latest closing price.

Bleser Philip, the Director of The Progressive Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $139.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Bleser Philip is holding 2,129 shares at $279,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.