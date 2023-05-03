Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s (KRBP) Stock

The stock of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has seen a 102.64% increase in the past week, with a 55.15% gain in the past month, and a 34.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.97% for KRBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 101.31% for KRBP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KRBP is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.88% of that float. The average trading volume of KRBP on May 03, 2023 was 164.96K shares.

KRBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) has surged by 115.13 when compared to previous closing price of 3.57, but the company has seen a 102.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRBP Trading at 81.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +101.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +87.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw 41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.