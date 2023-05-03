Evaluating the Impact of -4.63 Increase on Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (SOND) Stock

The stock of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has seen a -8.15% decrease in the past week, with a -47.00% drop in the past month, and a -70.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.11% for SOND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.95% for SOND stock, with a simple moving average of -72.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Right Now?

The public float for SOND is 178.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. The average trading volume of SOND on May 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) has decreased by -4.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Sonder CFO Sanjay Banker Stepping Down, Will Join Board

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -48.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares sank -43.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5124. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -67.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Davidson Francis, who purchase 29,279 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Mar 09. After this action, Davidson Francis now owns 3,444,579 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $31,270 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Francis, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 29,999 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Davidson Francis is holding 3,415,300 shares at $32,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Equity return is now at value -258.30, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.