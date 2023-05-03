Evaluating the Impact of -10.45 Increase on GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) Stock

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has seen a -6.82% decrease in the past week, with a -26.05% drop in the past month, and a -40.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for GDS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.02% for GDS’s stock, with a -31.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The public float for GDS is 177.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GDS was 1.02M shares.

GDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) has decreased by -10.45 when compared to last closing price of 15.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDS reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for GDS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GDS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

GDS Trading at -21.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.