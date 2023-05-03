Evaluating the Impact of 1.21 Increase on CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) Stock

The stock of CarMax Inc. (KMX) has gone up by 5.89% for the week, with a 10.97% rise in the past month and a 1.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.35% for KMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for KMX’s stock, with a -2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is 23.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMX is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is $67.60, which is -$2.04 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.65% of that float. On May 03, 2023, KMX’s average trading volume was 2.28M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 70.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that CarMax Picks the Profit Lane

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $66 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

KMX Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.26. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CarMax Inc. (KMX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.