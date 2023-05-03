Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has gone up by 0.21% for the week, with a -4.20% drop in the past month and a -4.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for NVST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for NVST’s stock, with a 3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) Right Now?

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NVST is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NVST is $46.00, which is $7.68 above the current market price. The public float for NVST is 161.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.50% of that float. The average trading volume for NVST on May 03, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

NVST) stock’s latest price update

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.60 in comparison to its previous close of 37.47, however, the company has experienced a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVST stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NVST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NVST in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVST reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NVST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVST, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

NVST Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVST rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.29. In addition, Envista Holdings Corporation saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVST starting from Yu Howard H, who sale 10,016 shares at the price of $37.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, Yu Howard H now owns 45,865 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation, valued at $379,606 using the latest closing price.

Yu Howard H, the Chief Financial Officer of Envista Holdings Corporation, sale 657 shares at $36.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Yu Howard H is holding 51,106 shares at $24,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.45 for the present operating margin

+57.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envista Holdings Corporation stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST), the company’s capital structure generated 36.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.66. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.