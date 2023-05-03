Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRGV is $6.45, which is $4.93 above the current price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on May 03, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.58relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRGV’s Market Performance

NRGV’s stock has risen by 2.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.63% and a quarterly drop of -59.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.02% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -54.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7360. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -44.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Pedretti Andrea, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Apr 17. After this action, Pedretti Andrea now owns 2,173,216 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $44,290 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 2,215,098 shares at $48,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.