Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock Experiences 4.68% Monthly Change

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a -3.21% decrease in the past week, with a 4.68% gain in the past month, and a 11.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for EDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for EDR’s stock, with a 12.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is $32.27, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 60.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on May 03, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has dropped by -2.34 compared to previous close of 25.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that UFC Owner Endeavor Group to Sell Florida Sports School IMG Academy

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $33 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDR, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

EDR Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.45. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who sale 15,995 shares at the price of $22.21 back on Feb 23. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 28,317 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $355,222 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 12,562 shares at $22.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 23,693 shares at $278,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.