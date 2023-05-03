Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.99relation to previous closing price of 127.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/23 that EA’s Vince Zampella Talks Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Titanfall 3, and More

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 34.05x. The 36-month beta value for EA is also noteworthy at 0.86.

The average price estimated by analysts for EA is $132.39, which is $5.89 above than the current price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of EA on May 03, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a -2.58% decrease in the past week, with a 4.74% rise in the past month, and a -1.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for EA’s stock, with a 2.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $125 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EA, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

EA Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.24. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $128.92 back on Apr 24. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 65,274 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $644,602 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $120.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Miele Laura is holding 26,770 shares at $180,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.01. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 29.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.64. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.