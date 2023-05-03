Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOLO is 2.62.

The average price predicted by analysts for SOLO is $0.90, The public float for SOLO is 107.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOLO on May 03, 2023 was 732.81K shares.

SOLO) stock’s latest price update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO)’s stock price has soared by 18.37 in relation to previous closing price of 0.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOLO’s Market Performance

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a 14.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.67% rise in the past month, and a -49.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for SOLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for SOLO’s stock, with a -44.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to SOLO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

SOLO Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5407. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1815.77. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.