Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 168.78. However, the company has seen a 6.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Bill Gates Is Ecolab’s Largest Shareholder. He Just Scooped Up More Shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 45.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ECL is 1.00.

The public float for ECL is 283.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On May 03, 2023, ECL’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has seen a 6.07% increase in the past week, with a 5.29% rise in the past month, and a 12.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.33% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $162 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ECL, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ECL Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.87. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Berger Larry L, who sale 4,404 shares at the price of $162.95 back on Mar 03. After this action, Berger Larry L now owns 12,442 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $717,627 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Ecolab Inc., purchase 800 shares at $139.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that MacLennan David is holding 12,597 shares at $111,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.