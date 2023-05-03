Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has seen a -6.01% decrease in the past week, with a -16.96% drop in the past month, and a -35.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for EBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.85% for EBC’s stock, with a -40.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EBC is $13.13, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for EBC is 174.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for EBC on May 03, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

EBC) stock’s latest price update

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.99 compared to its previous closing price of 11.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for EBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EBC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

EBC Trading at -19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -39.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Borgen Luis, who sale 12,419 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Nov 30. After this action, Borgen Luis now owns 77,546 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $238,569 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Deborah C, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 5,713 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Jackson Deborah C is holding 72,752 shares at $109,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.