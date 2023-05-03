Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is above average at 12.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.92.

The public float for PLAY is 41.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLAY on May 03, 2023 was 981.39K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PLAY) stock’s latest price update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s stock price has increased by 7.00 compared to its previous closing price of 34.57. However, the company has seen a 8.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James Corley Dies at 72

PLAY’s Market Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has seen a 8.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.81% gain in the past month and a -16.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for PLAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for PLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

PLAY Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.73. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw 4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Pineiro Antonio, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $34.90 back on Apr 13. After this action, Pineiro Antonio now owns 23,812 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $17,450 using the latest closing price.

Mulleady John, the SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Mulleady John is holding 78,777 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.