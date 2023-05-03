Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 59.00. However, the company has seen a -3.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that Want Clean-Energy Stocks? Buy These 3.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is above average at 12.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for DAR is 158.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DAR on May 03, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR’s stock has seen a -3.30% decrease for the week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month and a -15.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for Darling Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for DAR’s stock, with a -16.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DAR, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.31. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw -10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Adair Charles L, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $54.15 back on Mar 16. After this action, Adair Charles L now owns 36,551 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $27,075 using the latest closing price.

McNutt Patrick, the EVP Chief Admin Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 900 shares at $54.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McNutt Patrick is holding 12,287 shares at $48,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.