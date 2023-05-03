Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by analysts is $34.38, which is $14.65 above the current market price. The public float for CUBI is 30.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.59% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CUBI was 827.94K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CUBI) stock’s latest price update

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)’s stock price has plunge by -12.86relation to previous closing price of 20.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUBI’s Market Performance

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has experienced a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month, and a -39.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for CUBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for CUBI’s stock, with a -39.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CUBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

CUBI Trading at -16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.39. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc. saw -35.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from Sidhu Samvir S., who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sidhu Samvir S. now owns 91,511 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc., valued at $106,600 using the latest closing price.

SIDHU JAY S, the Chairman & CEO of Customers Bancorp Inc., purchase 45,450 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SIDHU JAY S is holding 1,167,626 shares at $499,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc. stands at +25.08. The total capital return value is set at 11.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 5.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.