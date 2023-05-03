Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is $35.75, which is $15.41 above the current market price. The public float for CCRN is 34.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCRN on May 03, 2023 was 645.54K shares.

CCRN) stock’s latest price update

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.77 compared to its previous closing price of 22.45. However, the company has seen a -5.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN’s stock has fallen by -5.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly drop of -22.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.50% for CCRN stock, with a simple moving average of -23.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CCRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCRN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCRN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CCRN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCRN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

CCRN Trading at -9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.60. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw -19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Grieco Cynthia Ann, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Nov 28. After this action, Grieco Cynthia Ann now owns 11,950 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $38,556 using the latest closing price.

Burns William J., the Chief Financial Officer of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., sale 40,293 shares at $30.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Burns William J. is holding 206,111 shares at $1,245,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.