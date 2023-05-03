Crocs Inc. (CROX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.68 in relation to its previous close of 120.98. However, the company has experienced a -17.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/23 that Crocs Stock Tumbles. Here Is What’s to Blame.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CROX is 59.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on May 03, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

The stock of Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen a -17.32% decrease in the past week, with a -4.97% drop in the past month, and a -1.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for CROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.39% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of 21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $157 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CROX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.66. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Rees Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $150.05 back on Apr 24. After this action, Rees Andrew now owns 89,748 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $1,500,546 using the latest closing price.

Rees Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Crocs Inc., sale 10,836 shares at $140.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Rees Andrew is holding 99,748 shares at $1,521,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Equity return is now at value 84.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.