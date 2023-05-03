Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is $31.27, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for CNM is 168.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNM on May 03, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

CNM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) has surged by 0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 26.24, but the company has seen a 4.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNM’s Market Performance

CNM’s stock has risen by 4.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.63% and a quarterly rise of 19.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Core & Main Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.28% for CNM’s stock, with a 17.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $28 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

CNM Trading at 13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.63. In addition, Core & Main Inc. saw 37.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Schneider Laura K, who sale 32,599 shares at the price of $26.01 back on Apr 27. After this action, Schneider Laura K now owns 9,672 shares of Core & Main Inc., valued at $847,900 using the latest closing price.

Giles Jeffrey D, the VP, Corporate Department of Core & Main Inc., sale 31,175 shares at $26.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Giles Jeffrey D is holding 8,217 shares at $810,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc. stands at +5.50. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.