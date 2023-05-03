Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a -5.47% decrease in the past week, with a -8.59% drop in the past month, and a -16.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for SBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for SBS’s stock, with a -8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is 9.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBS is 1.02.

The public float for SBS is 338.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On May 03, 2023, SBS’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 8.99, however, the company has experienced a -5.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -14.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.