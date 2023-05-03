Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) by analysts is $36.50, which is $19.16 above the current market price. The public float for KDNY is 62.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of KDNY was 605.19K shares.

KDNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) has decreased by -5.95 when compared to last closing price of 19.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KDNY’s Market Performance

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has seen a -15.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.40% decline in the past month and a -26.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for KDNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.72% for KDNY stock, with a simple moving average of -15.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDNY reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for KDNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KDNY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

KDNY Trading at -15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -19.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY fell by -15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.16. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw -28.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from DOBMEIER ERIC, who sale 23,800 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Apr 24. After this action, DOBMEIER ERIC now owns 302,338 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $513,528 using the latest closing price.

Jerel Davis, the Director of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., sale 295,808 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Jerel Davis is holding 443,713 shares at $6,138,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.