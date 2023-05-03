Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHK is $107.82, which is $29.42 above the current price. The public float for CHK is 128.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on May 03, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CHK) stock’s latest price update

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.59 in comparison to its previous close of 82.24, however, the company has experienced a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Chesapeake to Sell Shale Oil Assets to Ineos for $1.4 Billion

CHK’s Market Performance

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.35% gain in the past month and a -6.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CHK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for CHK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $91 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHK reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CHK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CHK, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CHK Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.90. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHK starting from Wichterich Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $85.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Wichterich Michael now owns 25,318 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, valued at $171,300 using the latest closing price.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, the President and CEO of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $82.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR is holding 35,891 shares at $246,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Equity return is now at value 73.00, with 34.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.